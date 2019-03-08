Eight weeks of traffic measures and road closure for village drainage works
Traffic measures and a road closure will be in place for nearly two months for water drainage improvements at a village road.
From Monday, July 15, Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will see two-way traffic lights for the first two weeks of the works.
The road will be closed for the remaining duration of the works, which is scheduled to last for a total of eight weeks, from Thursday, July 25.
Norfolk County Council said the drainage work was necessary to tackle flooding issues which occur during heavy rainfall.
The £70,000 works will involve constructing a new surface water carrier drain along Plumstead Road from Broadland Way towards the shopping area.
During the closure a temporary bus stop will be placed near to the junction of Green Lane, and a shuttle bus service will be provided from the village centre to the temporary bus stop.
Information about the shuttle bus information will be available on the Konectbus website.