Search

Advanced search

Eight weeks of traffic measures and road closure for village drainage works

PUBLISHED: 16:41 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:41 01 July 2019

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will be closed for drainage maintenance works. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will be closed for drainage maintenance works. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

Traffic measures and a road closure will be in place for nearly two months for water drainage improvements at a village road.

Eight weeks of roadworks are to be carried out in Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: GoogleEight weeks of roadworks are to be carried out in Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Google

From Monday, July 15, Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will see two-way traffic lights for the first two weeks of the works.

The road will be closed for the remaining duration of the works, which is scheduled to last for a total of eight weeks, from Thursday, July 25.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: 'We're having a difficult time as it is' - Fears EIGHT weeks of roadworks will cut village in half

A map showing where traffic will be diverted during the closure of Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Norfolk County CouncilA map showing where traffic will be diverted during the closure of Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council said the drainage work was necessary to tackle flooding issues which occur during heavy rainfall.

The £70,000 works will involve constructing a new surface water carrier drain along Plumstead Road from Broadland Way towards the shopping area.

During the closure a temporary bus stop will be placed near to the junction of Green Lane, and a shuttle bus service will be provided from the village centre to the temporary bus stop.

Information about the shuttle bus information will be available on the Konectbus website.

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Canaries announce signing of Belgian youth international from Anderlecht

Norwich City have signed Rob Nizet Picture: Norwich City FC

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lamborghini-driving fraudster jailed after netting £225,000 in online scam

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope admitted the fitness fraud. Photo: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Greater Anglia shows off its new Intercity trains for services to London

Standard class seating in the new Greater Anglia Intercity train. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

RSPCA ‘shocked and disgusted’ by abuse allegations at poultry farms on Suffolk-Norfolk border

Inside the chicken shed at Brome Grange Farm Picture: Animal Justice Project
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists