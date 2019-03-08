Eight weeks of traffic measures and road closure for village drainage works

Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will be closed for drainage maintenance works. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2015

Traffic measures and a road closure will be in place for nearly two months for water drainage improvements at a village road.

Eight weeks of roadworks are to be carried out in Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Google Eight weeks of roadworks are to be carried out in Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Google

From Monday, July 15, Plumstead Road in Thorpe End will see two-way traffic lights for the first two weeks of the works.

The road will be closed for the remaining duration of the works, which is scheduled to last for a total of eight weeks, from Thursday, July 25.

A map showing where traffic will be diverted during the closure of Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Norfolk County Council A map showing where traffic will be diverted during the closure of Plumstead Road in Thorpe End. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council said the drainage work was necessary to tackle flooding issues which occur during heavy rainfall.

The £70,000 works will involve constructing a new surface water carrier drain along Plumstead Road from Broadland Way towards the shopping area.

During the closure a temporary bus stop will be placed near to the junction of Green Lane, and a shuttle bus service will be provided from the village centre to the temporary bus stop.

Information about the shuttle bus information will be available on the Konectbus website.