Road to close at junction for five days for resurfacing works

PUBLISHED: 09:44 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 20 January 2020

The gas works on Thunder Lane, which took place in December. Photo: Archant

The gas works on Thunder Lane, which took place in December. Photo: Archant

Archant

A road on the edge of Norwich is due to close for five days for resurfacing works.

Norfolk County Council plans to close Plumstead Road East, in Thorpe St Andrew, from, or soon after, Monday, February 17.

Ahead of the closure, there will also be temporary traffic lights put in place for kerbing works from Monday, February 10, for a week.

Vehicular access to properties within the closure will be maintained, and businesses will remain open, the council said.

The road closure will be in force at the road's junction with Thunder Lane, at the double mini-roundabout, up the start of Beechwood Drive and Woodside Drive and along part of Thunder Lane.

The council warned the closure is likely to cause delays.

You may also want to watch:

"Emergency services and bus companies will also be made aware of the closure, so that arrangements can be made for their vehicles," they said.

Details on the diversion route are available on https://one.network/ but will take drivers along the NDR, Salhouse Road and Heartsease Lane.

It comes after the same stretch of road was closed at the end of last year as gas works got under way.

