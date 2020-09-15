Search

Advanced search

Plans for train line to go electric by 2040

PUBLISHED: 18:09 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:10 15 September 2020

Paul Geater

Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norwich City Centre, Norwich train station exterior Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

The rail line from Norwich to Ely could be electrified by the middle of the century as part of a government-backed Network Rail plan to shunt polluting diesel trains off the nation’s railways.

Branch lines from Norwich to Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft and Sheringham as well as the East Suffolk line to Ipswich would be operated by hydrogen-powered trains by 2050 – the only “exhaust” they leave is water.

Network Rail has drawn up a plan that would see the main cross-country line from Felixstowe to the Midlands, which is used by dozens of freight trains every day and includes the section from Ely to Peterborough through March, electrified by 2040.

The government is committed to phasing out “diesel-only” trains by 2040.

The Greater Anglia bimodes would be allowed to continue operating under those regulations because they can be powered by both diesel and electricity. By 2050 diesel will be banned altogether.

You may also want to watch:

It would be possible to removed the diesel engine from the bimode trains and replace it with a hydrogen unit – but by 2050 the trains will be 30 years old and it will be for engineers then to decide whether it is worthwhile extending their lives.

Network Rail has produced a 250-page plan outlining the proposals.

In its foreword, senior manager Paul McMahon says: “Much more work will be needed beyond the Strategy, including the development of regional delivery plans, but this document outlines the journey we must take together.

“We must now move forward with focus, determination and collective will to see rail rise to the climate change challenge and to maintain its position as a critical and environmentally-friendly mode of transport.”

The report says that the main cross-country route would have to be electrified because electric locomotives are the only alternative to diesels for long-distance freight trains.

The Ely to Norwich line could be operated by hydrogen trains – but the increased number of services makes electrification a reasonable option, and it could be used by more freight services in the future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Norwich will not have coronavirus marshals

Shoppers wearing masks in Norwich city centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there in your part of Norfolk?

Parts of Norfolk now have some of the lowest rates of new coronavirus cases in the country Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Builder who died in collision with telegraph pole is named

An inquest has opened following a fatal accident on Fersfield Road at Fersfield, near Diss. Picture: Google

Mum, 18, died after drinking session, inquest hears

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Zack was her way of life’: family tributes to devoted mum, 18

Left, Lucy Humphries with her mum Lisa, and right, with her son Zack. Picture: Supplied by the family

Man’s marriage collapses after he stole £2,630 from mother-in-law

Shaun King was caught on CCTV stealing his mother-in-law's money from a cash machine at Tesco Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon and forensics at scene of incident at side of river

Police have cordoned off a stretch of quay along the River Bure in Great Yarmouth following an incident. The river was closed for several hours Picture: Liz Coates

Couple charged with the murder of their three-month old daughter

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norfolk beach named one of the best on earth

Gorleston beach wins TripAdvisor Award. Dimascios Ice cream Team. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Emi Buendia: A ‘come and get me plea’ or a realistic outlook?

Emi Buendia insists his head hasn't been turned despite speculation linking him with a move away. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Girl, 13, punched and kicked during park assault

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes