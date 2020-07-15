Parking suspension and temporary lights during resurfacing works
PUBLISHED: 08:58 15 July 2020
Parking will be suspended and temporary lights put in place on a town centre road while roadworks take place.
Work costing £10,000 to resurface the pavement on Mount Street, Diss, will begin on Monday, July 20, and see the old, worn out surface removed and replaced.
The task, to be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors, is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.
Due to the restricted width of Mount Street, the entirety of the pavement will be closed and a temporary space will be provided enabling pedestrians to walk along the road.
In addition, temporary lights will be in place to help vehicles move safely past the work.
The council is asking residents to find alternative places to park while the work is carried out, and has thanked the public for their patience.
