Parking suspension and temporary lights during resurfacing works

PUBLISHED: 08:58 15 July 2020

There will be temporary traffic lights in place for up to two weeks on Mount Street in Diss due to resurfacing work. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Parking will be suspended and temporary lights put in place on a town centre road while roadworks take place.

Work costing £10,000 to resurface the pavement on Mount Street, Diss, will  begin on Monday, July 20,  and see the old, worn out surface removed and  replaced.

The task, to be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors, is expected to be completed within two weeks, weather permitting.

Due to the restricted  width of Mount Street, the entirety of the pavement will be closed and a temporary space will be provided enabling pedestrians to walk along the road.

In addition, temporary lights will be in place to help vehicles move safely past the work.

The council is asking residents to find alternative places to park while the work is carried out, and has thanked the public for their patience.

