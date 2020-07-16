Temporary lights and parking suspension during roadworks

Parking will be suspended and temporary lights put in place on a village road while roadworks are carried out.

Work costing £14,000 to resurface the pavement on Crown Street, Banham, will begin on Monday, July 20, and see the old, worn out surface removed and replaced.

The task, to be completed by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors, is expected to be finished within two weeks, weather permitting.

Due to the restricted width of Crown Street, the pavement along the road will be closed while the work takes place.

In addition, temporary traffic lights will help vehicles move safely past the work.

The council is asking residents who would usually park within the working area to find alternative places to park, and has thanked the public for their patience.

