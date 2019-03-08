Search

Advanced search

Part of busy road to be closed for work to improve safety for cyclists

PUBLISHED: 09:12 21 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 21 October 2019

Earlham Road at the junction with Heigham Road. Photo: Google

Earlham Road at the junction with Heigham Road. Photo: Google

Archant

Part of a main Norwich road is set to be fully closed over a weekend to make the area safer for cyclists.

The work on Earlham Road is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 1 and end on Monday, November 4.

From 9am on the Friday to 7am on the Monday, Earlham Road will be fully closed at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction while a raised table pedestrian and a cycle crossing is created.

Work may continue until 11pm on these dates but will not continue overnight.

Side roads at the junction will also remain closed, but access will be maintained. First and Konectbus services will be affected.

You may also want to watch:

The goal is to make the Heigham Road junction with Earlham Road easier for cyclists to navigate by removing the central filter lanes.

It is funded by £1.04m from the Department for Transport Cycle City Ambition Grant, and £560,000 from local developer contributions.

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Most Read

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google

Revealed: The Norfolk schools with highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils last year

Thousands of children were persistently absent from state schools in Norfolk in the first two terms of last year, Department for Education figures have revealed. Picture: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

A140 reopens following head-on crash

The A140 has been closed following a crash near Eye Picture: ARCHANT

Town divided as charity shop moves into former Barclays bank building

The new EACH shop will open in the old Barclay's bank building, on Queen's Square, Attleborough. Photo: Bethany Wales

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 closed for the next few hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

David Freezer: Six things you might have missed during City’s timely draw at Bournemouth

So close! Teemu Pukki was denied by a fine Aaron Ramsdale save during the second half at Bournemouth Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Village could lose its only pub after no interest from landlords

The Bluebell pub in Stoke Ferry could become a home. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists