Part of busy road to be closed for work to improve safety for cyclists

Part of a main Norwich road is set to be fully closed over a weekend to make the area safer for cyclists.

The work on Earlham Road is scheduled to begin on Friday, November 1 and end on Monday, November 4.

From 9am on the Friday to 7am on the Monday, Earlham Road will be fully closed at the Heigham Road/West Pottergate/Mill Hill Road junction while a raised table pedestrian and a cycle crossing is created.

Work may continue until 11pm on these dates but will not continue overnight.

Side roads at the junction will also remain closed, but access will be maintained. First and Konectbus services will be affected.

The goal is to make the Heigham Road junction with Earlham Road easier for cyclists to navigate by removing the central filter lanes.

It is funded by £1.04m from the Department for Transport Cycle City Ambition Grant, and £560,000 from local developer contributions.