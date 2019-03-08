Search

'Not clear' road signs could be changed after parking ticket tribunal ruling

PUBLISHED: 09:18 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:36 29 August 2019

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

A council has not ruled out relocating controversial signs which a parking tribunal said were unclear.

Last week, driver Nigel Death won his appeal against a Norwich City Council parking ticket given in Stanley Avenue, off Harvey Lane, after he said the parking signs on the road were misleading.

After it was initially refused by the city council he took it to the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, which ruled in his favour, describing the signs as "not clear" and suggesting a shake-up of the street's parking zone.

At the time, the city council said it needed time to digest the ruling, handed down on August 22, and today said it was still deliberating the consequences.

A spokesperson said they were not ruling out any options, and added: "We are currently giving careful consideration as to the implications of the ruling and what might be done within the strict guidelines set out for signage."

We asked the council what would happen if other drivers ticketed in the street came forward in the light of the judgment, but they did not respond.

