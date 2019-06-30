Search

Week of overnight A47 road closures to start

30 June, 2019 - 07:00
There will be nigh-time road closures on the A47. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Part of the A47 between Norwich and Great Yarmouth will be closed for five nights from tomorrow (Monday, July 1), while survey work is carried out.

There will be overnight road closures on the A47 at Blofield. Pic: Highways England.

Highways England will be carrying out a geotechnical survey of an embankment on the road near Blofield, along with routine maintenance work.

The work will be done between 9pm and 6am each night from Monday to Friday.

It will mean the eastbound A47 will be shut between the Cucumber Lane roundabout and High Noon Lane.

General traffic will be diverted via Yarmouth Road to rejoin the A47, while lorries will have to leave the A47 at the Trowse interchange and use the A146 and A143 to Great Yarmouth to rejoin the A47 to continue their journeys.

The westbound carriageway will remain open, but there will be a temporary speed restriction of 30mph.

