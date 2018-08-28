Search

Planned road closures on busy route in and out of King’s Lynn will add significant time to your journeys

PUBLISHED: 12:00 03 January 2019

Overnight road closures on busy King's Lynn road to begin in February. Picture: Getty

ajfletch

Overnight road closures on a busy King’s Lynn road could add an extra 25 minutes to journeys.

Planned inspection work on the bridge that carries the A47 over the River Great Ouse near Kings Lynn is due to begin this February, with diversions taking people back to the Hardwick roundabout.

A spokesperson for Highways England said:“While work is being carried out traffic will be diverted via the A10 at Hardwick roundabout, then the A1122 and the A1101 to re-join the A47 at Wisbech. We have discussed with the council whether it is possible to use a shorter diversion though Kings Lynn but unfortunately it is not.

“There will be one overnight closure in January for an ecological survey, and then around three weeks of overnight closures, on weeknights only, in February. We will publish more details closer to the time and we encourage drivers to check ahead if they are planning to use the A47 overnight during this period.”

