Overnight closure for part of A47

The westbound carriageway of the A47 between Acle and Brundall will be shut overnight from Monday, October 14. Pic: Highways England. Highways England

Part of the A47 will be completely closed for at least three nights so roadworks can be carried out.

Highways England will be shutting the westbound carriageway between Acle and Brundall on Monday, October 14.

That carriageway will be closed from 8pm until 6am each night.

Diversions will be in place.

The closure will affect First bus service X1.

Buses towards Norwich will be diverted via Salhouse and South Walsham, with buses stopping in New Road in Acle, round the corner from the King's Head pub.

Buses heading towards Great Yarmouth will follow the normal route.

First bus bosses said it was likely to mean buses would be arriving a few minutes late in Norwich and apologised for any inconvenience caused.