Roadworks will mean overnight closures and reduced speed limit on part of A47

The A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham. Pic: Highways England. Highways England

Part of the A47 between Norwich and Great Yarmouth will be closed for five nights later this month, while survey work is carried out.

Highways England will be carrying out a geotechnical survey of an embankment on the road near Blofield, along with routine maintenance work.

The work is due to start on Monday, June 24 and will last for five nights, with workers on the road between 8pm and 6am.

It will mean the eastbound A47 will be shut between the Cucumber Lane roundabout and Hign Noon Lane.

General traffic will be diverted via Yarmouth Road to rejoin the A47, while lorries will have to leave the A47 at the Trowse interchange and use the A146 and A143 to Great Yarmouth to rejoin the A47 to continue their journeys.

The westbound carriageway will remain open, but there will be a temporary speed restriction of 30mph.