Resurfacing work means road in Norwich will close in the evenings

PUBLISHED: 13:35 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 30 September 2020

Hall Road will be closed in the evenings for resurfacing work near the A140 Ipswich Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Resurfacing work means a road in Norwich will be closed overnight for a number of nights from this evening.

Hall Road will be shut at the junction with the A140 Ipswich Road from 7pm today (Wednesday, September 30).

It is the first night of closures between 7pm and 6am, running until Tuesday, October 6.

First buses said it would affect some of its service 39 journeys.

The bus company said services will operate as normal to Hall Road, but will turn right into Locksley Road. At the end of that road, buses will turn left on to Ipswich Road and resume the usual route at the end of Hall Road.

Inwards journeys will be via Ipswich Road and Locksley Road to resume the route on Hall Road.

The resurfacing work will be done by Norfolk County Council.

