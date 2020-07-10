Resurfacing work means overnight closure for part of the A47
PUBLISHED: 15:29 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 10 July 2020
Archant
Drivers have been warned that part of the A47 will be closed tonight (Friday, July 10).
The eastbound carriageway between Trowse and the Cucumber Lane roundabout at Brundall will shut at 8pm and remain closed until 6am on Saturday.
The closure is so that Highways England can carry out resurfacing work and traffic will be diverted.
