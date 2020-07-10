Search

Resurfacing work means overnight closure for part of the A47

PUBLISHED: 15:29 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:29 10 July 2020

Part of the A47 near Norwich will be closed overnight for resurfacing work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Part of the A47 near Norwich will be closed overnight for resurfacing work. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Drivers have been warned that part of the A47 will be closed tonight (Friday, July 10).

The eastbound carriageway between Trowse and the Cucumber Lane roundabout at Brundall will shut at 8pm and remain closed until 6am on Saturday.

The closure is so that Highways England can carry out resurfacing work and traffic will be diverted.

