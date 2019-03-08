Search

'Delays likely' warning as work is set to be carried out

PUBLISHED: 10:52 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 22 July 2019

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton, Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 30 and August 1. Picture: Google Images

Drivers are being warned that they could face delays as work is carried out on a busy road.

Work is set to take place on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton, Lowestoft next week.

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work, and according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while it is being carried out.

The work is due to take place between Tuesday, July 30 and August 1 with multi-way traffic control signals in operation.

It means that traffic restrictions will be in place on Park Hill, Union Lane, Oulton Road North and Oulton Road in Oulton as the multi way traffic control signals are in place.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the works are being carried out to "raise mains chamber in carriageway and uncover buried valve cover" along with other associated works.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

