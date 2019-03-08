Warning of delays during two sets of roadworks

Drivers are being warned of delays as two sets of work is set to take place on Bridge Road, Oulton Broad. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned that they could face delays as two sets of work is carried out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work is set to take place on the A1117 Bridge Road at Oulton Broad, Lowestoft from next week.

Essex And Suffolk Water and UK Power Networks will be carrying out the work, and according to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the works are carried out.

With Essex And Suffolk Water carrying out the work between Monday, July 15 and Friday, July 19, traffic control (priority working) signals will be in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, four new services will be laid in the cariageway and footway as well as further works being carried out close to Ivy Farm Dairy.

Meanwhile UK Power Networks will be carrying out work between Thursday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 24, with traffic control (give and take) signals in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the works will be carried out on the footway and carriagway, to the road crossing and repair a hole in the footpath outside the Lady of the Lake PH.

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.