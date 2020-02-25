Search

Advanced search

Delays warning ahead of road closure for overnight works

PUBLISHED: 11:35 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 25 February 2020

Hall Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed overnight next week. Picture: Google Images

Hall Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed overnight next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic diverted.

It comes as BT are set to carry out overnight works in Hall Road, Oulton Broad next week.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work is carried out between 6.30pm on Monday, March 2 and 6am on Tuesday, March 3.

It states that Hall Road will be closed as overnight works are carried out to "renew, raise, lower frame and cover on carriageway along other associated works.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as the overnight works takes place.

A diversion route of 3.3km, lasting about six minutes, will be in operation as the road is closed overnight.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map .

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Ex-Norwich City player must complete unpaid work given for sex assault

Former Norwich City player Robert Eagle

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

WATCH: Dog walkers find van submerged in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.
Drive 24