Delays warning ahead of road closure for overnight works

Hall Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed overnight next week. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned they could face delays as a road is closed and traffic diverted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It comes as BT are set to carry out overnight works in Hall Road, Oulton Broad next week.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" as the work is carried out between 6.30pm on Monday, March 2 and 6am on Tuesday, March 3.

It states that Hall Road will be closed as overnight works are carried out to "renew, raise, lower frame and cover on carriageway along other associated works.

Access to pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times as the overnight works takes place.

A diversion route of 3.3km, lasting about six minutes, will be in operation as the road is closed overnight.

You can keep up to date with all of the latest delays on the roads via our Live Traffic Map .