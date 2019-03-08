Road closure in place with traffic diverted for level crossing works

Work is set to take place for the next two evenings overnight between Tuesday, October 15 and Thursday, October 17 on the A1117 at Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as a busy road is closed and traffic is diverted.

The warning comes as the work takes place for the next two evenings overnight between Tuesday, October 15 and Thursday, October 17 on the A1117 at Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

With Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd carrying out the works between 10pm and 6am nightly for the next two evenings, Bridge Road will be closed with a diversion route in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work is being carried out between "22.00 to 06.00 hours nightly" but "access to pedestrians and cyclists" will be maintained at all times.

The work is being conducted at the Oulton Broad North level crossing, and it adds: "undertaking testing of level crossing equipment to conform to Network Rail standards."

With Bridge Road closed nightly between 10pm and 6am, a diversion route of 7.4km will be in operation for the next two evenings.

