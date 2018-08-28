Search

Advanced search

Norwich in 90 ready for May timetable – but only for a select few travellers

PUBLISHED: 17:16 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 01 February 2019

Trains will be travelling between Norwich and London in 90 minutes from May - but only few a select few passengers. Picture: Archant

Trains will be travelling between Norwich and London in 90 minutes from May - but only few a select few passengers. Picture: Archant

Archant Norfolk 2015

Trains will be running between Norwich and London in 90 minutes from May – but only a tiny proportion of services will be that fast for the foreseeable future.

Some trains will be travelling from Norwich to London in 90 minutes from May. Picture: ArchantSome trains will be travelling from Norwich to London in 90 minutes from May. Picture: Archant

And there is no date planned for regular services to be that fast – only two trains a day in each direction will be that fast until there are further improvements to the track, especially the line nearer London.

Greater Anglia managing director Jamie Burles told the Great Eastern Main Line conference held in Ipswich that his company still needs to see major improvements from Network Rail before the majority of InterCity trains can do the journey in 90 minutes.

He said: “We still need those improvements before that can be the normal time for our journeys – but we know the trains will be able to run fast enough.”

Mr Burles said there had already been a “dummy run” with an existing InterCity train that would have comfortably made the trip in 90 minutes had it not been held by a signal at one point.

There will be more tests before the new timetable is introduced in May.

The conference heard that over the next 25 years there may need to be major new track-building to increase the capacity of the line in Suffolk and Essex if it is to cope with the expected growth in passenger numbers.

The Trowse swing bridge on the outskirts of Norwich may need to be replaced with a two-line bridge in the future – not to meet the needs of the main line to London, but to cope with increased traffic crossing it before heading west to Thetford and Ely.

But James Bradley from Network Rail said there could need to be extra tracks built between Shenfield and Chelmsford, Chelmsford and Witham, and south of Colchester in Essex and between Ipswich and Haughley junction, just north of Stowmarket.

The Essex lines could be necessary to cope with extra commuter trains while the new lines in Suffolk would be needed if there is a major increase in cross-country freight trains from Felixstowe.

Mr Burles added that new Swiss-built trains should have taken over InterCity and rural services by the end of this year – and a new through service from Lowestoft to London via the East Suffolk Line should be introduced in the May 2020 timetable.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Range Rover crashes into side of school

The Silver Range Rover reversed into the side of Attleborough Academy as pupils were preparing to leave the site. Photo: Submitted

‘We are so happy she is safe’ - family’s relief after UEA graduate turned fugitive appears in court

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston has confirmed a pupil has been diagnosed with TB. Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE

Norwich woman kicked out at police officer after she went ‘totally berserk’

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists