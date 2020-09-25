Search

Trains cancelled as gales bring trees down on lines

PUBLISHED: 21:42 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:42 25 September 2020

Rail services have been cancelled due to trees brought down by high winds. Picture: Andrew Papworth

Rail services have been cancelled due to trees brought down by high winds. Picture: Andrew Papworth

Archant

Trees brought down by gale-force winds lashing the region have forced the cancellation of a number of rail services.

Friday night passengers travelling from Norwich to Diss, Ipswich and London and between Norwich and Sheringham face disruption.

A tree blocking the railway line between Diss and Norwich has halted services.

The 9pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service had to be cancelled, together with the 11.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich service.

MORE: Flooding, downed trees and overturned cars amid high winds and torrential rain

Meanwhile a tree brought on the line between North Walsham and Sheringham means all lines are blocked.

Services affected include Sheringham to Norwich train due to arrive at due 10.10pm and the 10.17pm due to leave Sheringham at 10.17pm and arrive in Norwich at 11.15pm. The 11.10pm Norwich to Sheringham service will also not run.

