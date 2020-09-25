Trains cancelled as gales bring trees down on lines
PUBLISHED: 21:42 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:42 25 September 2020
Trees brought down by gale-force winds lashing the region have forced the cancellation of a number of rail services.
Friday night passengers travelling from Norwich to Diss, Ipswich and London and between Norwich and Sheringham face disruption.
A tree blocking the railway line between Diss and Norwich has halted services.
The 9pm Norwich to London Liverpool Street service had to be cancelled, together with the 11.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich service.
Meanwhile a tree brought on the line between North Walsham and Sheringham means all lines are blocked.
Services affected include Sheringham to Norwich train due to arrive at due 10.10pm and the 10.17pm due to leave Sheringham at 10.17pm and arrive in Norwich at 11.15pm. The 11.10pm Norwich to Sheringham service will also not run.
