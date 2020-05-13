Routes scrapped as bus operator announces timetable shake-up

Bus routes are being withdrawn and others altered under changes announced by Konectbus.

From Sunday 28th June 2020 (and Sunday 26th July 2020) we will be changing our bus network mainly due to recent contract awards by #norfolkcountycouncil.

The Norfolk bus operator said the changes to its network, which will come into operation from Sunday, June 28 or Sunday, July 26, were mainly due to recent changes in route contract awarded by Norfolk County Council.

Among the routes that will cease are Route 7, which runs from Toftwood to Dereham and the Costessey park-and-ride, for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Due to low demand, this route will be withdrawn from Monday, June 29.

The Route 33 service from Harvey Lane to Norwich will also stop operating from June 29.

Instead a revised route 5C, operated by First under contract to Norfolk County Council, will serve Harvey Lane more regularly on Mondays to Saturdays.

Meanwhile Route 521, which links Norwich Airport park-and-ride to the University of East Anglia and NNUH is being stopped until further notice from June 29.

This new route, which was expected to be popular with students arriving at the airport, was due to start on April 6 but was suspended due to the coronavirus crisis. The route may recommence for next academic year but this is to be confirmed.

Other routes that will see alterations include Route 5A, from Blofield Heath and Brundall into Norwich which Konectbus will no longer operate.

Instead a revised route 5C, operated by First for Norfolk County Council, will serve Pilson Green, South Walsham, Panxworth and Blofield Heath.

Blofield and Brundall will be served by First route 15. Yarmouth Road in Norwich will continue to be served by Konectbus routes 5 and 5B.

Dussindale and Eaton will continue to be served by Konectbus route 5B.

Route 37A linking East Harling and Mulbarton to Norwich will from July 26 be operated by Coach Services; and Route 50/50A from Mousehold Heath into Norwich and on to Eaton Park and Cringleford will be run by First from July 27.

A Konectbus spokesman said: “We would like to thank our customers for travelling with us over the past few years.”