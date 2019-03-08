Search

Advanced search

Resurfacing work means Norwich’s Chapelfield Road will be closed

PUBLISHED: 17:15 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 19 March 2019

Chapelfield Road in Norwich will shut for two nights for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Chapelfield Road in Norwich will shut for two nights for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Archant

One of Norwich’s busiest roads will be closed in one direction for two nights so it can be resurfaced, with drivers facing a lengthy diversion during the work.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture : ANTONY KELLYMartin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Work on Chapelfield Road will begin at 4pm on Sunday, March 31, with the northbound section, between Wessex Street and Vauxhall Street, shut to all traffic until 6am the next day (Monday, April 1).

Work will begin again at 7pm on Monday, April 1 and will continue until 6am on Tuesday, April 2.

While the northbound carriageway is shut, traffic will be diverted via the A11 Newmarket Road, A140 ring road and B1108 Earlham Road.

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the £25,000 work, said access to businesses and homes within the limits of the closure would be maintained from one end of the road.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is carried out. They said the work was starting at 4pm on a Sunday to help reduce the likelihood of the noisiest part of the resurfacing work disturbing people living nearby.

Norfolk recently received an extra £12.7m from the government to improve the county’s roads.

The county council says that has meant 125,000m2 of worn out highway surface has been removed and replaced with 26,600 tonnes of new asphalt.

Half the extra funding has been used on 35 resurfacing projects to improve the condition of roads across Norfolk, with the rest being spent on patching and filling potholes, as well as surface dressing, and repairs to drainage and road signs.

The council says schemes are being completed over the next few weeks as the money came with the requirement it be spent on work to be done before the end of the financial year.

The extra cash was on top of the £33.4m that Norfolk County Council had budgeted for highway maintenance in 2018/19 and meant that much more work could be carried out than initially planned.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “I want to thank highway teams for all their hard work over the past months as this extra money more than doubled the number of resurfacing schemes we could carry out this year.

“Fixing and preventing potholes is always a priority so resurfacing schemes have featured heavily in our spending.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Wanted man arrested at Norwich railway station after falling asleep on train

British Transport Police arrested a wanted man, who had fallen asleep on a train, at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Canaries striker joins National League promotion hopefuls on loan

Anthony Spyrou in action for Norwich City U23s against Borussia Dortmund U23s in pre-season last summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists