Resurfacing work means Norwich’s Chapelfield Road will be closed

Chapelfield Road in Norwich will shut for two nights for resurfacing work. Pic: Dan Grimmer Archant

One of Norwich’s busiest roads will be closed in one direction for two nights so it can be resurfaced, with drivers facing a lengthy diversion during the work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture : ANTONY KELLY Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Work on Chapelfield Road will begin at 4pm on Sunday, March 31, with the northbound section, between Wessex Street and Vauxhall Street, shut to all traffic until 6am the next day (Monday, April 1).

Work will begin again at 7pm on Monday, April 1 and will continue until 6am on Tuesday, April 2.

While the northbound carriageway is shut, traffic will be diverted via the A11 Newmarket Road, A140 ring road and B1108 Earlham Road.

Norfolk County Council, which is carrying out the £25,000 work, said access to businesses and homes within the limits of the closure would be maintained from one end of the road.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is carried out. They said the work was starting at 4pm on a Sunday to help reduce the likelihood of the noisiest part of the resurfacing work disturbing people living nearby.

Norfolk recently received an extra £12.7m from the government to improve the county’s roads.

The county council says that has meant 125,000m2 of worn out highway surface has been removed and replaced with 26,600 tonnes of new asphalt.

Half the extra funding has been used on 35 resurfacing projects to improve the condition of roads across Norfolk, with the rest being spent on patching and filling potholes, as well as surface dressing, and repairs to drainage and road signs.

The council says schemes are being completed over the next few weeks as the money came with the requirement it be spent on work to be done before the end of the financial year.

The extra cash was on top of the £33.4m that Norfolk County Council had budgeted for highway maintenance in 2018/19 and meant that much more work could be carried out than initially planned.

Martin Wilby, chairman of the environment, development and transport committee, said: “I want to thank highway teams for all their hard work over the past months as this extra money more than doubled the number of resurfacing schemes we could carry out this year.

“Fixing and preventing potholes is always a priority so resurfacing schemes have featured heavily in our spending.”