How Norwich beats every city except London - for speed bumps

PUBLISHED: 17:22 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 19 July 2019

Waterloo road and part of Angel Road will have to be shut again for repair work to be done on the speed humps after they were deemed to be too flat. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norwich drivers are in for a bumpy ride as data reveals the city has the most roads with speed bumps outside of London.

A new traffic calming speed hump in Mill Hill rd, Norwich. edp 7/8/01A new traffic calming speed hump in Mill Hill rd, Norwich. edp 7/8/01

Drivers in Norwich face the traffic calming measures on almost a fifth of the city's streets, with speed bumps occurring on 43 miles (17pc) of the city's 250 miles of road, exceeded only by London.

Norwich is followed by Portsmouth where 13pc of roads have the traffic calming measure.

At the bottom of the top ten list is East Sussex County Council, where speed bumps are found on 5pc of the council's stretch of nearly 2,000 miles of road.

However, Norwich still has some way to go before it matches the perfect record of Newham.

Speed bumps on Waterloo Road and Angel Road had to be modified as they were too low. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Speed bumps on Waterloo Road and Angel Road had to be modified as they were too low. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The London Borough is responsible for 125 miles of road with every mile covered by speed bumps.

Speed bumps have been on the rise across the UK and seen a 5pc growth in number in the past four years.

Now there are 42,000 speed bumps on 14,000 roads in the UK.

Julie Brociek-Coulton, county and city councillor for Sewell ward, has welcomed this news.

Julie Brociek-Coulton County and Citty councillor for Sewell ward. Picture: Victoria PertusaJulie Brociek-Coulton County and Citty councillor for Sewell ward. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Labour councillor campaigned for improved speed bumps in Waterloo Road and Angel Road this year as they were previously too low to properly slow traffic.

She said: "Speed bumps are crucial in my ward as it's an ideal speed trap.

"There are lots of schools and children and they help keep everybody safe.

The number of speed bumps has grown in the last four years. Picture: Sonya Duncan Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019The number of speed bumps has grown in the last four years. Picture: Sonya Duncan Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"It's a good thing for Norwich."

Denise Carlo, city councillor for Nelson ward, who remembers the first speed bump installation in Norwich, in North Earlham, was in agreement.

The Green Party councillor said: "This is good news and reflects the level of support in Norwich for traffic calming measures.

"They protect road users."

But she also stated the importance of speed tables, which raise the wheel base of an entire vehicle, as a way to calm traffic.

This is one of a number of traffic-calming measures that have been developed over recent years.

Vehicles, too, have been targeted and from May 2022 every car will be fitted with an in-built anti-speeding device which will alert speeding drivers.

The data was obtained by car manufacturers Citroen after sending 400 FOI requests.

