Week long closure for one of Norwich's busiest roads

Aylsham Road in Norwich will be closed to through traffic for a week. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2018

One of Norwich's busiest roads will be shut to through traffic for a week, so £25,000 of improvement work can be done.

Aylsham Road will be closed to through traffic between its junctions with Mile Cross Road and Drayton Road from Monday, October 21.

Norfolk County Council says it is due to be shut for a week, so work can be done on the section between St Martins Road and Edmund Bacon Court.

That work will see improvements to drainage and changes made to the pedestrian island near St Luke's Church Centre.

The council says a signed diversion route will be put in place while the work is done.

But the council says people will still be able to get to their homes and to businesses - but will not be able to travel the whole length of the road.

The council thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is carried out by the council's community and environmental services and their contractors.