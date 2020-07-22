One of most-bashed rail bridges to get CCTV
PUBLISHED: 13:08 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:19 22 July 2020
A Norwich railway bridge which is among the 10 most struck bridges in the region will be fitted with a CCTV system as part of £190,000 investment to reduce train delays.
The Trowse Swingbridge is one of the Anglia and East London region bridges chosen by Network Rail for the scheme.
Network Rail said most bridge strikes involve HGVs and buses and cost around £13,000 per strike.
CCTV will be installed capturing images of the bridge deck to allow for faster examination of the damage.
Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Bridge strikes are a significant safety risk and cause widespread disruption and delays for passengers. While this new system will reduce delays, I can’t stress enough how important it is for drivers to know the height of their vehicle and plan ahead to prevent these serious incidents happening in the first place.
