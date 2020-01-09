Search

WATCH: Video shows the number of drivers confused by NDR roundabout

PUBLISHED: 09:31 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 09 January 2020

A video on the Wroxham Road roundabout on the NDR shows the number of drivers confused by its layout. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Victoria Pertusa

A video shows dozens of drivers confused by lane markings on one roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

On Wednesday morning, this newspaper filmed a section of the Wroxham Road roundabout, near Rackheath, for 15 minutes to find out how many drivers were muddled by its layout.

At least 21 drivers were not in the correct lane to exit the roundabout, which is a regular complaint of road users.

It comes after this newspaper found emergency services were called to 54 crashes on the NDR between November 2017, when it partially opened, and November 2019.

Drivers slammed the "confusing" layout of the roundabouts, particularly the Wroxham Road roundabout which saw the highest number of crashes.

With 13 crashes, it is the most dangerous section of the NDR.

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, of Norfolk police, said: "Regardless of what road drivers use, motorists need to adhere to the law and the Highway Code."

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: "The roundabouts are designed to national standards and we are continuing to monitor their use."

