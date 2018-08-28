Search

‘It was the size of a pony’ - deer left to rot on NDR for three weeks as authorities locked horns over responsibility

PUBLISHED: 10:51 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:14 07 November 2018

A large red deer was left rotting in the middle of the NDR for three weeks. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A large red deer was left rotting in the middle of the NDR for three weeks. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

A large dead deer was left to rot for three weeks in the middle of a busy road before it was removed.

The delay was caused in part by uncertainty over which local authority was responsible for removing it.

The dead deer was spotted festering in the middle of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR), between Wroxham Road and North Walsham Road, on Tuesday, October 16.

It wasn’t until this week, on Tuesday, November 6, when it was finally removed by Broadland District Council.

A 53-year-old motorist from North Walsham, who did not want to be named, said he was on his way to work to Norwich on October 16 when he first noticed the large roadkill.

He said it was of an adult red deer, which can grow between 1.6m and 2.6m in size.

“It was the size of a pony, it’s a big animal,” he said. “It was just lying on the central reservation.” Two days later, on Thursday, October 19, after he found the animal was still lying on the middle of the road, he called Broadland District Council.

He was told Norfolk County Council were responsible for removing animals off the road, but after calling the county council he was referred back to the district council.

READ MORE: How to avoid road accidents involving deer

Frustrated by the inaction, he called Highways England and was told by them that the dead deer was Broadland council’s problem.

“There’s lots of bureaucracy around this sort of thing,” he said.

After further discussions with Broadland council on Monday, November 5, he was initially told the deer would be left to decompose naturally, but a day later, on Tuesday, November 7, the deer was scraped off the road.

“They were going to leave the carcass where it lays, to me it’s a health hazard,” he said.

A Broadland District Council spokesman said discussions had taken place about how to deal with the deer at the same time the member of the public called, and a final decision had yet to be made.

He added: “Broadland District Council can confirm that the dead deer was removed from the highway this [November 6] lunchtime by a contractor.

“The council and Norfolk County Council will be having a discussion on arrangements going forward to deal with similar issues in the future.”

Local Guide