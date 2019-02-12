Search

Drivers urged to plan ahead for three-week lane closure in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:04 19 February 2019

A sign warning about roadworks in Rose Lane, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A sign warning about roadworks in Rose Lane, Norwich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Drivers are being urged to plan ahead for a three-week lane closure on Cattle Market Street in Norwich.

Between Monday, February 25 and Sunday, March 17, Cattle Market Street will be closed northbound, downhill from Ber Street, while construction of a new pedestrian crossing and segregated cycle path takes place.

The work is the latest stage of Transport for Norwich changes to improve traffic flow and pedestrian and cycle facilities on Rose Lane.

St Vedast Street, which was closed for the first phase of work to Rose Lane, has been reopened and traffic management on Prince of Wales Road will be removed before this phase begins.

Access to John Lewis car park will be unaffected, while Castle Mall and the other city centre car parks will be open as usual but accessible via the signed diversions.

Access for residents, pedestrians and cyclists will be maintained at all times. Bus routes and stops are not affected.

