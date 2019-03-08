Video

Delays as commuter trains cancelled

The first of Greater Anglia's brand new long electric trains made by Swiss-manufacturer, Stadler, arrived in Norwich on Thursday (February 28). Archant

Rail passengers are facing delays following a series of cancellations this morning.

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled due to engine faults, affecting the 7.30 am and 8.46 am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and 8.09 am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.

The cancellations will affect passengers travelling to either station from Brundall Gardens, Brundall, Lingwood and Acle.