Trains cancelled on Norfolk routes

Greater Anglia trains have been hit by more train faults.

Train faults are set to delay passengers once again across Norfolk on the first full week back to work after the holiday period.

Greater Anglia has cancelled more than 25 trains on Monday, affecting users from Norwich, Great Yarmouth, Ipswich and Lowestoft.

The 6.52am, 7.30am, 8.08am, 8.47am trains going both ways on the Norwich to Great Yarmouth line have been cancelled due to faults.

City commuters were also hit as the 7.40am and 10am services from Norwich and London Liverpool Street were cancelled.

The 10.05am and 10.57am trains between Norwich and Lowestoft have also been cancelled.