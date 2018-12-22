See if your bus service is affected by changes taking effect in 2019

Changes will come into force on some First bus services in Norwich in January. Picture: Edward Starr Edward Starr Photographer

Changes to bus routes in Norwich are set to come into force in the New Year.

First Group announced the alterations to Network Norwich services, which will come into effect on Sunday January 6.

Among them are minor changes to the pink line 11 and 12 services, from Wroxham to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where the times of buses leaving the hospital between 3.30pm and 5.15pm on weekdays have been altered.

On the yellow line, the 28, 29 and X29 services from Fakenham and Thorpe Marriott to the city centre will see changes on weekdays during the morning peak time.

An extra journey will also be added on service 28, leaving the city centre at 4.25pm, to ease pressure on the 4.30pm X29 service and provide more seats between the city centre and Taverham.

The times of X29 buses on Sundays will also be changing, and stops between Fakenham, Oak Street and Fakenham Toll Bar will no longer be serviced on Sundays.

On the purple line 39 and 39A services from Hall Road to Mile Cross, there will be minor changes to the times of late afternoon buses to and from the city towards both Lakenham and Mile Cross.

In addition to these changes there will be alterations to the charcoal line services between Norwich, Poringland and Bungay from Monday January 7:

• One bus per hour will operate via Upper Stoke and Stoke Holy Cross, also serving Caistor St Edmund and Trowse. During the day these journeys will by operated as 40A buses running between the city centre and Poringland Upgate, and 41A buses running between the city and Bungay at peak times.

• A revised service 41 will operate between Norwich and Bungay via Brooke St Peters Road and Woodton village throughout the day around every two hours, and more often at peak times.

• There will be a bus between Poringland and the city centre every 10 minutes from 7.50am to 8.20am on weekdays, and up to every 15 minutes from the city to Poringland every afternoon from around 2pm to the last bus at 6.10pm.

First Group said: “These changes have come about as a result of our ongoing review of demand, usage and punctuality, passenger suggestions and through our ongoing partnership with local stakeholders.”

New timetables are available to download at www.firstgroup.com and printed timetables are expected to be available from around two weeks before the changes take effect.