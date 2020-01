Video

WATCH: Driver captures moment he narrowly avoids head-on collision

Dash cam footage has emerged of a near head-on collision on Aylsham Road in Norwich. Photo: Keith Norman Keith Norman

A driver has captured dash cam footage of a near head-on collision in Norwich.

The footage was filmed by Keith Norman on Aylsham Road near the turning for Drayton Road heading into the city on Boxing Day.

Watch the video to see how he is forced to swerve as another driver overtakes on the other side of the road and heads toward him at speed.