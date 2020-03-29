Search

Advanced search

Norwich couple worried they will be stranded in Australia ‘for months’

PUBLISHED: 11:16 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:16 29 March 2020

Ann and Paul Walker have been on holiday in Australia but have been unable to fly home Picture: Submitted

Ann and Paul Walker have been on holiday in Australia but have been unable to fly home Picture: Submitted

Submitted

The lack of flights from Australia has left a Norwich couple feeling abandoned and unsure of when they will be able to return home, as the coronavirus pandemic has seen the travel industry grind to a halt.

Ann and Paul Walker have been on holiday in Australia but have been unable to fly home Picture: SubmittedAnn and Paul Walker have been on holiday in Australia but have been unable to fly home Picture: Submitted

Paul and Ann Walker are stranded in Sydney and struggling to get any advice, after being told by Emirates airline on Tuesday that their flight scheduled for two days later had been cancelled.

Mr and Mrs Walker, both in their mid-50s, live in Dereham Road in Norwich and had been enjoying a three-week holiday Down Under, visiting friends in Brisbane.

“We have not been re-booked on any new flights or with another carrier,” explained Mr Walker.

“We have twice been to the British consulate here in Sydney. The first visit they handed us a fact sheet and told us to keep our distance. The second visit they handed out a details of a government database in Canberra for us to register our details with.

“Our travel company has rung once and we have been told there’s nothing they can do at present. The consular are telling us to speak to our airline. Our airline are telling us to speak to the consular. It feels like we are being pushed from pillar to post.”

Mr Walker usually works for Anglian Home Improvements and Mrs Walker at John Lewis but they have been left unable to return home during an already distressing time amid social restrictions to combat the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

Staying in touch with family using mobile technology as much as possible, they are hopeful that a repatriation flight will eventually get them home, if they cannot find another solution.

“Our hotel booking has now ended so we’ve had to cover our own accommodation costs,” Mr Walker continued. “There seems to be only one airline who’s still flying to Europe and that’s Qatar Airways but seats are around £1,600 per person in economy class and up to £12,000 in business class.

“Admittedly there are worse places in the world to be stuck but we are worried that Australia may close its international borders then we could be stuck here for months.”

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Homes without electricity for hours as power cut repairs delayed

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson’s letter to the UK in full

Prime minister Boris Johnson is writing to every home in the UK urging people to stay inside. Pic: PA Video/PA Wire

Former tearoom for sale for £600,000 in idyllic wildlife setting

The property at Reedham, for sale. Pic: Abbotfox

Fears that flies which plagued people last year are making a comeback

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott last year. Picture: Laura Geller

Most Read

Watch: Dog-walker’s close encounter with military helicopter on Norfolk beach

Chinook helicoper flying low over East Runton beach. Picture:Jesse Petrie-Porter

Prince William, Kate and children George, Charlotte and Louis ride out coronavirus in Norfolk

Prince William, the, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte who have returned to their home in Norfolk Picture: EMPICS Entertainment/PA Images

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘I’ll go to jail, I don’t care’ - Restaurant owner’s anger after being fined while loading food for self-isolating people

Tim Roberts, owner of Number 29 Bar and Restaurant in Burnham Market, with the parking ticket he got for stopping outside his premises to load food for people self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Supplied by Tim Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Thieves steal 82-year-old’s mobility scooter the day after it was delivered

The mobility scooter was stolen from right outside Ms Johnson's house while she was inside. PHOTO: Jean Johnson

Homes without electricity for hours as power cut repairs delayed

A power cut affected 183 properties in north west Norfolk. Picture: UK Power Networks

Fury as food stall for homeless removed ‘due to coronavirus’

Norwich City Council has removed a Haymarket stall used by volunteers to feed the vulnerable Photo: People's Picnic

Coronavirus: Four more deaths at Norfolk hospitals as national figure rises by 260

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Lockdown crackdown: Police on streets to enforce social distancing

Cromer police, PC Joey Mezzetti, left, and PC Cameron Askew, chat to security as they patrol Morrisons making sure the public are keeping to the social distancing. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24