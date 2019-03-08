'Not clear' street parking signs WILL be changed, council says

The sign at the start of Stanley Avenue in Norwich which will be changed. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

Parking signs will be changed in a Norwich street, a council has confirmed, after a tribunal ruled they were unclear.

One of the permit parking signs on Stanley Avenue. Photo: Lauren Cope One of the permit parking signs on Stanley Avenue. Photo: Lauren Cope

In August, driver Nigel Death won his fight against a Norwich City Council parking ticket given in Stanley Avenue, off Harvey Lane, after he said the signs on the road was misleading.

His appeal was initially refused, but when he took it to the Traffic Penalty Tribunal, an adjudicator ruled in his favour and agreed the signs were "not clear".

'Permit holder only' signs are dotted along the road, but at the Harvey Lane entrance another sign warns motorists they are entering Zone C, which is in force from 8am to 6.30pm.

One of the permit parking signs on Stanley Avenue. Photo: Lauren Cope One of the permit parking signs on Stanley Avenue. Photo: Lauren Cope

Drivers - Mr Death was one of several given a ticket in April - said the sign made it look like the permit parking ended at 6.30pm.

Norwich City Council said the Harvey Lane sign related to single yellow lines in the wider Zone C area, and that the 24/7 permit holder signs were the ones to go by.

But they have confirmed that changes will now be made in light of the tribunal's ruling.

A spokesperson for the city council said: "The outcome is that we're going to amend the entry plates to remove the reference to 8am to 6.30pm and individually sign the restrictions in operation."

Mr Death, who lives on Harvey Lane, said he still had concerns over there only being permit parking on Stanley Avenue, and said he hoped the council would undertake a site visit to assess parking requirements of people living locally.

"What's required is a site visit to understand exactly what signs need to go where, and where relief parking bays can be put in," he said.

