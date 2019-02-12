Search

Advanced search

Traffic shake-up closes busy city centre road

PUBLISHED: 14:41 25 February 2019

The downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany Wales

The downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

A busy city centre road closed today for two weeks to allow work to begin on the next phase of a city-wide traffic revamp.

The downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany WalesThe downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany Wales

Cattle Market Street closed at 9am Monday (February 25, 2019), with the downhill section towards Rose Lane closed between junctions with Rouen Road and Market Avenue.

Traffic has been flowing normally throughout the morning but congestion is expected around rush hour this evening as drivers navigate the diversion.

Traffic coming from Rose Lane onto the closed road will be diverted via a right turn onto Rouen Road, along Thorn Lane and onto Ber Street.

The work aims to provide a continuous cycle lane up Cattle Market Street.

The bus lane on Rose Lane has been removed permanently as part of the final scheme. The existing two lanes of general traffic will be maintained.

Vehicles joining Cattle Market Street from Rouen Road will not be able to turn right, with traffic from Rose Lane directed to use the right hand lane to avoid the work.

CCTV is in place around the closure to keep an eye on rogue drivers.

The road is due to re-open on Sunday, March 17.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Most Read

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

Scott Wolfe admitted six criminal charges relating to running businesses offering online nutrition courses. Photo: YouTube/FitLearn

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

Lewis Atkins, 14, from Dereham, has been diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time. Photo: Courtesy of the Atkins family

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

Alan Partridge is returning to the BBC tonight. Photo: Paul John Bayfield.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men injured in altercation in Norwich

Police are appealing for witnesses following an altercation on Riverside Road in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Norwich chef Roger Hickman banned from driving after speeding on A11 at 100mph

Chef Roger Hickman. Picture: Newman Associates

Road closed following serious collision

Police are on the scene of a serious single vehicle collision on Dereham Road in Scarning, near Dereham. Picture: Archant

Armed police called to Lowestoft street after reports of a person with a gun

Britten Road, Lowestoft. GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists