Traffic shake-up closes busy city centre road

The downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A busy city centre road closed today for two weeks to allow work to begin on the next phase of a city-wide traffic revamp.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany Wales The downhill section of Cattle Market Street in Norwich will be closed until March 17. Photo: Bethany Wales

Cattle Market Street closed at 9am Monday (February 25, 2019), with the downhill section towards Rose Lane closed between junctions with Rouen Road and Market Avenue.

Traffic has been flowing normally throughout the morning but congestion is expected around rush hour this evening as drivers navigate the diversion.

Traffic coming from Rose Lane onto the closed road will be diverted via a right turn onto Rouen Road, along Thorn Lane and onto Ber Street.

The work aims to provide a continuous cycle lane up Cattle Market Street.

The bus lane on Rose Lane has been removed permanently as part of the final scheme. The existing two lanes of general traffic will be maintained.

Vehicles joining Cattle Market Street from Rouen Road will not be able to turn right, with traffic from Rose Lane directed to use the right hand lane to avoid the work.

CCTV is in place around the closure to keep an eye on rogue drivers.

The road is due to re-open on Sunday, March 17.