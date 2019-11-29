Car parks bursting as shoppers head into city on Black Friday

Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

City centre roads are grinding to a halt and car parks filling as shoppers head into the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to our live look at car parking space availability, which updates every five minutes and uses data from Norfolk County Council, there are just a handful available in the city centre.

Though they update regularly, as of midday there was just one space available of the 975 at Chapelfield, and two at the John Lewis car park.

Roads are particularly busy around Grapes Hill and Chapel Field Road.

It comes on Black Friday, an originally American tradition where shops cut the prices of goods after Thanksgiving.

It has caught on in the UK in recent years, with deals now beginning a week ahead of Black Friday.

- To check the live data, click here and to check our live traffic map, click here.