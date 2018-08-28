Search

Major bus route closed as pedestrian collapses in street

PUBLISHED: 13:14 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 17 January 2019

The bus route near Anglia Square was closed while emergency services helped a pedestrian collapsed in the street. Photo: Google

The bus route near Anglia Square was closed while emergency services helped a pedestrian collapsed in the street. Photo: Google

A busy bus route in Norwich was closed while paramedics helped a collapsed pedestrian.

The incident happened on Magdalen Street in Norwich city centre at around midday on Thursday when a person collapsed in the street and had to be assisted by emergency services.

Buses were severely delayed while emergency services blocked traffic as they attended the scene with services by Konectbus and First buses affected.

Konectbus tweeted: “Service update - we are experiencing severe delays on routes 501/502/50/50a due to an incident in the Anglia Square area - buses are being held or diverted.”

The road has now reopened and bus companies said services were running as normal.

Stay up to date with travel news with our live traffic map.

