Bus operators to update 'charter' of promises - what should they include?

The number 25 First bus at Castle Meadow, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A charter setting out promises from Norwich's bus operators is due to undergo a refresh after five years - but what would you like to see included?

Bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

The Norwich Bus Charter was brought into force in 2009 and updated in 2014, and today includes 12 pledges covering reliability, punctuality and cleanliness of buses among other areas.

It vows that printed and electronic information at bus stops is "clear and up to date" and that bus fares will be refunded if a bus is more than 15 minutes late and it was "within the bus company's control".

Other pledges include providing discounted ticket prices to regular customers, providing safe and clean buses, shelters and stations and ensuring there is "one Standard Reference wheelchair" space on every bus.

An air quality report published by Norwich City Council in December says plans are ongoing to refresh the charter.

It said: "The bus charter for Norwich, brought in in 2009, is due a comprehensive review. Targets are to be set which reflect the progress in engine technology and current pollution issues. The revision will set target dates for Euro 5 and then Euro 6 compliant only buses in certain parts of the city, starting with buses transiting through the low emission zone.

"At a later date it is expected that this compliance will be required across the whole city. The bus charter revision is also welcomed by councils outside Norwich as buses that transit through Norwich also travel through the rural towns and villages."

Euro 5 and 6 refer to European standards which regulate diesel engine emission standards for coaches, buses and heavy goods vehicles.

We have contacted Norfolk County Council for more.

- What would you like to see included in a revised bus charter? Are there pledges you think have been a success - or ones you'd like to add?