Drivers warned to stay away from A47 near Norwich after multiple pile-up

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant Archant

Motorists are being warned of very heavy traffic on the A47 following a crash near Norwich.

Both lanes on the Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed between the A140 Ipswich Road and A11 Thickthorn roundabout following a multiple vehicle crash on the A47 westbound this morning (Monday, February 4) at around 7.10am.

The smash has caused tail-backs and problems on several roads in and out of the city including the A146 towards Trowse, the A140 towards Norwich and inside the ring road.

Drivers have been told they should expect well over hour-long delays whilst recovery are on site.

There are solid queues on the A140 Ipswich Road between the Harford roundabout and Tasburgh, the A146 Loddon Road between Trowse Newton and Holverston and queues on the A47 reaching as far as Postwick.

Some motorists stuck in the rush hour delay have reportedly been sat in stationary traffic for almost an hour.

Jon Rogers posted on Twitter: “It’s taken me 50 mins to do a mile. Haven’t moved for 15.”

The road has been closed to assist emergency services in attendance. There is congestion to Trowse Newton and delays to traffic heading to Dereham.

A police spokesman said the ambulance service were called to the scene of the crash which involved up to seven cars.

The traffic jam is causing severe delays to bus services in and around Norwich. Affected routes include the Norwich Park and Ride and Konectbus 8, 5, 5A, 5B and 5C.

Norfolk police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

