Search

Advanced search

Drivers warned to stay away from A47 near Norwich after multiple pile-up

PUBLISHED: 08:33 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:10 04 February 2019

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Archant

Motorists are being warned of very heavy traffic on the A47 following a crash near Norwich.

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: ArchantBoth lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Both lanes on the Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed between the A140 Ipswich Road and A11 Thickthorn roundabout following a multiple vehicle crash on the A47 westbound this morning (Monday, February 4) at around 7.10am.

The smash has caused tail-backs and problems on several roads in and out of the city including the A146 towards Trowse, the A140 towards Norwich and inside the ring road.

Drivers have been told they should expect well over hour-long delays whilst recovery are on site.

There are solid queues on the A140 Ipswich Road between the Harford roundabout and Tasburgh, the A146 Loddon Road between Trowse Newton and Holverston and queues on the A47 reaching as far as Postwick.

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: ArchantBoth lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Some motorists stuck in the rush hour delay have reportedly been sat in stationary traffic for almost an hour.

Jon Rogers posted on Twitter: “It’s taken me 50 mins to do a mile. Haven’t moved for 15.”

The road has been closed to assist emergency services in attendance. There is congestion to Trowse Newton and delays to traffic heading to Dereham.

A police spokesman said the ambulance service were called to the scene of the crash which involved up to seven cars.

The A47 has been brought to a standstill after a pile up this morning. Picture: ArchantThe A47 has been brought to a standstill after a pile up this morning. Picture: Archant

The traffic jam is causing severe delays to bus services in and around Norwich. Affected routes include the Norwich Park and Ride and Konectbus 8, 5, 5A, 5B and 5C.

Norfolk police are advising drivers to avoid the area.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Drivers warned to stay away from A47 near Norwich after multiple pile-up

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

Nearly 50 people attended the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Trial to begin of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl

Julian Myerscough (on trial at Ipswich Crown Court case)

Most Read

Drivers warned to stay away from A47 near Norwich after multiple pile-up

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours of factory blamed for ‘rotting flesh smell’ in homes reduced to tears at meeting

#includeImage($article, 225)

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

#includeImage($article, 225)

Trial to begin of former UEA lecturer accused of raping underage girl

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers warned to stay away from A47 near Norwich after multiple pile-up

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Farke’s fury, the Norfolk Pirlo and record breakers – six things learned from City’s vital victory at Leeds

Teemu Pukki celebrates putting City 2-0 up at Leeds, with his 19th goal of the season Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two arrests made after three separate crashes happen near north Norfolk town

A driver has been arrested following a crash in Sculthorpe after testing positive for drugs and alcohol. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Norfolk on the stick: The bewildering tale of the bishop beaver of Babingley

Beavers depicted on the current sign at Babingley. Picture: ANDREW TULLETT

Could Greater Anglia’s new commuter trains face months of delays?

Greater Anglia’s new bi-mode trains will be tested on routes taking in Norwich, Diss, Ipswich, Colchester, Thetford and Great Yarmouth. Picture: Greater Anglia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists