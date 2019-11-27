Don't let dualling of the A47 overshadow the A10, candidates warn

Jo Rust, Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December 2019 elections Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Election candidates have warned that the issue of dualling the A47 should not overshadow moves to do the same to the A10 between King's Lynn and Cambridge.

The A47 which runs between Norwich and King's Lynn. Photo: Archant The A47 which runs between Norwich and King's Lynn. Photo: Archant

Jo Rust, Labour's candidate for North West Norfolk, who was first to raise the issue on Twitter yesterday, said that sections of the A47 were already dualled and there was a number of safe overtaking areas, however the A10 had only one suitable overtaking area at Brandon Creek.

Ms Rust said that dualling the A10 "must be given serious consideration" as not upgrading the road would "ignore our ties with Cambridgeshire".

She said: "If elected, I'd be working as hard as I can on this. I don't think dualling the A47 is a bad thing, but we shouldn't be putting all our eggs in one basket."

Green candidate Michael de Whalley said he was not against dualling either road, but he would much rather prioritise investment in public transport.

Conservative candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray Conservative candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Mr de Whalley said if elected he would focus on investing in electrifying railways and bus services to make them more eco-friendly and efficient, along with aligning both timetables, therefore reducing the need to use cars.

Liberal Democrat candidate Rob Colwell said "countless lives" had been lost due to "serious underfunding" on local infrastructure.

He said: "I see dualling of the A47 as an absolute priority for West Norfolk but this should not be at the expense of vital work required on the A10.

The bridge on the A10 at Setchey that meets with Mill Road. Picture: Ian Burt The bridge on the A10 at Setchey that meets with Mill Road. Picture: Ian Burt

"It is unacceptable that only certain elements of the roads have been deemed worthy of upgrade and local Conservative MPs have talked of these upgrades for years but nothing has happened."

Conservative candidate James Wild said: "Last week, the Chancellor was with me in King's Lynn talking about the infrastructure revolution that a majority Conservative government will unleash.

"I pressed the case for dualling the A47 to boost local firms and encourage more jobs and growth in West Norfolk.

"In terms of the A10, the housing relief road through West Winch is important for to support the new development and if elected I'll be supporting other MPs to ensure we are part of the Oxford/Cambridge corridor."

Michael De Whalley, Green candidate for North West Norfolk at the December 2019 elections Picture: Chris Bishop Michael De Whalley, Green candidate for North West Norfolk at the December 2019 elections Picture: Chris Bishop

Several people commented on Twitter to raise concerns about the A10 being left behind, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would get the A47 dualled if elected.

George Salt said on Twitter: "The A47 gets all the attention because it connects Norwich, other major routes in the region get ignored because the politics of Norfolk is Norwich-centric."

Another Tweeter Matt Robinson said: "I use the A10 regularly between Royston and King's Lynn and it can be hugely frustrating if you're stuck behind a slower vehicle. That can often be for several miles and can really vary your journey times."