Buses will continue to avoid town centre despite road reopening

Bus in North Walsham. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2014

Buses will continue to follow a diversion around a town centre despite the road reopening last Monday.

Due to extended footpaths and the suspension of a loading bay in North Walsham Market Place, buses will continue to avoid the town as Norfolk County Council says the roads are now too small to accommodate them.

Buses were first stopped from entering the town along with all other traffic due to controversial road closures introduced on Monday July 6, the road reopened to vehicles under 7.5 tons last Monday, however a date for a return to the original bus route has not been agreed.

A Norfolk County Council spokesperson said: “In light of the changes to the existing traffic regulation order, the 7.5 ton weight restriction through the Market Place was agreed in conjunction with Norfolk County Council Highways, police, North Walsham Town Council, North Norfolk District Council, local members and the Chamber for Business.

“Due to the pinch points, new pedestrian walkways, and the suspension of the loading bay, it was unfortunately not possible to accommodate all vehicle types. The bus company has been involved with the consultation.

“The current arrangements are reviewed weekly with all parties, and at the current time a date for the return of the bus route has not yet been agreed.”