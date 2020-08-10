Search

Delays likely as pavement works begin

PUBLISHED: 15:58 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:58 10 August 2020

Teresa Road, Stalham. Picture: Google Maps

There are likely to be delays on the roads of one town as pavement resurfacing work begins at the end of the month.

Work will begin on Teresa Road in Stalham on August 24 and will last for five weeks as Norfolk County Council replaces the current footpath with a new smoother surface.

Norfolk County Council says work will be carried out in sections to minimise disruption and says vehicle access to properties will be maintained, however there could be some “unavoidable delays” whilst works are carried out across access routes.

The work which is expected to cost £35000 will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and contractors.

The council thanked the people of Stalham for their patience while work is being carried out.

