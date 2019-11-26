Search

Advanced search

Delays warning ahead of overnight works

PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 November 2019

Anglian Water is set to carry out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Anglian Water is set to carry out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being warned of possible delays as overnight works are carried out on a busy road.

It comes as Anglian Water is set to carry out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week.

The work is set to take place overnight from 7pm next Monday, December 2 into Tuesday morning (December 3).

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.

It states that the work will be taking place outside 157 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft to "carry out repairs".

Traffic control will be in operation at the scene, with two-way signals operating.

It states: "Working from manhole in footway to carry out repairs to chamber (7pm to 6am).".

Keep up to date with the latest delays by viewing our Live Traffic Map.

Most Read

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Primary school forced into closure by drainage failure

Hethersett VC Primary School has been forced to close on Tuesday as a result of drainage issues Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family to reopen pub which hosted wake for 28-year-old relative

Philippa Easton, with mum Kay Battersby and brother Connor Battersby, are set to reopen the pub which hosted Dale Easton's, Philippa's partner, wake. Photo: Courtesy of Philippa Easton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man and company due in court accused of cutting down trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Elderly woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

Damgate Lane in Acle, where an elderly woman's car crashed into a house yesterday. Picture: Google

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital’s wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists