Delays warning ahead of overnight works
PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 November 2019
Motorists are being warned of possible delays as overnight works are carried out on a busy road.
It comes as Anglian Water is set to carry out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week.
The work is set to take place overnight from 7pm next Monday, December 2 into Tuesday morning (December 3).
According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, "delays are likely" while the work is carried out.
It states that the work will be taking place outside 157 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft to "carry out repairs".
Traffic control will be in operation at the scene, with two-way signals operating.
It states: "Working from manhole in footway to carry out repairs to chamber (7pm to 6am).".
