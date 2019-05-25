Slow traffic across Norfolk as bank holiday weekend begins

Some parts of Norfolk are facing congestion this bank holiday weekend. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Parts of the county are becoming congested as drivers make bank holiday journeys.

Before lunchtime there were severe delays on the B1108 Earlham Road Eastbound as people headed for Let's Rock at Earlham Park, and drivers on the nearby Newmarket Road Eastbound are currently experiencing slow traffic and delays.

Traffic around the Great Yarmouth area is slow, as is traffic on the A140 near Aylsham.

Over the border in Suffolk there is very slow moving traffic on the A11 from Newmarket to Elveden and there has been a crash on Highbridge Gravel Drove in Lakenheath which is partially blocked.

To keep up to date you can check our live traffic map here.

