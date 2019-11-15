Check your train times - new timetables to begin tomorrow

Norfolk train passengers face changes to their daily commutes as the railways undergo a major timetable change on Sunday.

Train timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December. The winter changes that come into force from December 15 include alterations on the Norwich to London mainline services, as well as between King's Lynn and London.

Norfolk coastal services will also be affected with timetables altered for trains to Cromer and Sheringham and to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

For those travelling further afield journey times the changes will see some services cut, those some frequencies will also be increased and new routes added across the country following infrastructure investment and upgraded carriages.

The launch of the May 2018 timetables saw services crippled in parts of the North and the South East, with blame attributed to Network Rail, train operators and the Government.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: "This time around passengers need the rail industry to deliver a smooth set of timetable improvements - so they can reliably use both new and existing services.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) sought to reassure passengers over the new timetables, stating that the industry has put "years of work into drafting, consulting and planning for these changes".

Robert Nisbet, the organisation's director of nations and regions, urged passengers to check their journey details in advance as many times are changing.

He added: "Train operators and Network Rail will be working together to run a reliable service and respond quickly to any teething problems as people get used to the change."

CHECK YOUR JOURNEY TIMES

- See the new timetable for Norwich to London services

- See the new timetable for Greater Anglia King's Lynn to London services

- See the new timetable for Great Northern King's Lynn to London services

- See the new timetable for Norwich to Cromer and Sheringham services

- See the new timetable for Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft services