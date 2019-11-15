Search

Advanced search

Check your train times - new timetables to begin tomorrow

PUBLISHED: 12:34 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:34 14 December 2019

Train times will change with the introduction of winter timetables on December 15. Picture: Archant

Train times will change with the introduction of winter timetables on December 15. Picture: Archant

Archant

Norfolk train passengers face changes to their daily commutes as the railways undergo a major timetable change on Sunday.

Services from Norwich to London, North Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be affected by winter timetable changes on December 15. Picture: ArchantServices from Norwich to London, North Norfolk, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft will be affected by winter timetable changes on December 15. Picture: Archant

Train timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December. The winter changes that come into force from December 15 include alterations on the Norwich to London mainline services, as well as between King's Lynn and London.

Norfolk coastal services will also be affected with timetables altered for trains to Cromer and Sheringham and to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft.

Train timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December. Picture: Simon FinlayTrain timetables are changed twice a year, in May and December. Picture: Simon Finlay

For those travelling further afield journey times the changes will see some services cut, those some frequencies will also be increased and new routes added across the country following infrastructure investment and upgraded carriages.

The launch of the May 2018 timetables saw services crippled in parts of the North and the South East, with blame attributed to Network Rail, train operators and the Government.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of the passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: "This time around passengers need the rail industry to deliver a smooth set of timetable improvements - so they can reliably use both new and existing services.

Industry body the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) sought to reassure passengers over the new timetables, stating that the industry has put "years of work into drafting, consulting and planning for these changes".

You may also want to watch:

Robert Nisbet, the organisation's director of nations and regions, urged passengers to check their journey details in advance as many times are changing.

He added: "Train operators and Network Rail will be working together to run a reliable service and respond quickly to any teething problems as people get used to the change."

CHECK YOUR JOURNEY TIMES

- See the new timetable for Norwich to London services

- See the new timetable for Greater Anglia King's Lynn to London services

- See the new timetable for Great Northern King's Lynn to London services

- See the new timetable for Norwich to Cromer and Sheringham services

- See the new timetable for Norwich to Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft services

Most Read

Broads Tours sold back to the man who founded it 40 years ago

(L-R) Len Funnell with his wife Hazel, with Mr and Mrs Greasley. Picture: Broads Tours

A free Cadbury postal service is coming to Norwich

Cadbury's Secret Santa postal service is coming to Norwich Credit: Supplied by Cadbury

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Christmas lights in Norwich defended after criticism

The Tunnel of Light as the Norwich Christmas lights are switched on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘That road is a nightmare’ - Two cars flip within metres of each other

The blue Ford Fiesta overturned on Hargham Road in Old Buckenham in the early hours of Thursday morning. Photo: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Student crashed her dad’s sports car while drunk

A UEA student was found to be four times over drink drive limit after collision outside store in Suffolk. Picture: Angela Sharpe

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries’ turn to try and halt rampant Foxes

Can Teemu Pukki fire Norwich to success at Leciester? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Three men arrested after knife robbery at shop

Three men were arrested after a knifepoint robbery at Rosary Road Convenience Store Photo: Daniel Moxon

Father-and-son battled to save mum on kitchen floor

Stuart Purvis, Bryony Shipsey, Mark and Sue Purvis, John Chapman, Glenn Pell and Chris Purvis. Photo: EAAST

Farke explains how Canaries will try to tame in-form Leicester striker Vardy

Jamie Vardy has scored 16 goals for Leicester in the top flight already this season Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists