People still urged to avoid non-essential train travel

PUBLISHED: 16:02 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:02 12 May 2020

Inside one of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson

People are still being warned to stay away from trains and railway stations unless for essential travel.

Responding to the guidelines published on Monday (May 11) on easing the country out of lockdown, Greater Anglia has said that government advice remains not to use public transport.

“We are asking people to stay away from our trains and stations, unless it’s essential to travel by train, so that we can continue to run our services for key workers to travel to work and back safely,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Passenger numbers on the trains are currently down by around 95pc.

The spokesperson added: “We are making plans for the next phase of the coronavirus response, looking at measures to enable customers to continue to use the service for essential journeys and observe all government guidelines, wherever possible.

The company said it has stepped up cleaning at stations and on trains, particularly of high touch areas such a push buttons, door handles and grab rails.

“Our priority will continue to be the safety of our staff and passengers and we will work closely with government and trades unions to run trains safely, while supporting the economy and the public’s health.

“We would like to thank our staff who are working hard to provide a very reliable service for key workers, so they can make essential journeys to and from work,” the spokesperson added.

