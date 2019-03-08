ROAD TRIP! Norfolk route included in AA's top UK road trips
PUBLISHED: 11:03 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 24 August 2019
A scenic driving route in Norfolk has been named as one of the most popular road trips in the UK by the AA.
Research from AA Passenger Seat in 2019 has shown 45pc of drivers are planning to go on a UK road trip this year, and 19pc have already got one booked.
The AA has created a regional breakdown to navigate drivers through the most scenic, notable and exciting routes in the UK. For the East, the AA has chosen the 63-mile route from Norwich to Hunstanton via Cromer.
An AA spokesman said: "Norwich is a fine city to start in, where you'll be treated to plenty of history and architecture. No Norfolk road trip would be complete without a visit to Cromer, one of Britain's best-loved seaside towns. Make your way along the coastal road until you reach the tranquil town of Hunstanton. This is one of the few places where you can see the sun setting over the sea."
Other routes included Dartmoor National Park, Snowdonia and Loch Ness.