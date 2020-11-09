Road closed after truck hits power cables
PUBLISHED: 16:31 09 November 2020
Jonathan Rosenfeld
A road has been closed after a truck hit power cables in Diss.
Police were called to Victoria Road, near to the Shell garage, shortly before 1.30pm on Monday, November 9, following reports that a truck had brought down power cables.
Fire were called to the scene and UK Power Network are also aware.
Officers in attendance are dealing with traffic control as one road has been closed.
