Warning as high winds bring down trees

PUBLISHED: 13:40 09 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 09 December 2019

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Work to clear trees blown over in high winds blocked the B1527 Bungay Road in South Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

Motorists have been urged to take extra care of high winds bringing down trees.

Police issued the alert after a number of roads across Norfolk were blocked by trees brought down amid strong gale force gusts.

A weather warning is in place for high winds across East Anglia today (December 9) with gusts expecting to reach up to 75mph.

Among the roads blocked by downed trees was the B1527 Bungay Road through Hempnall in South Norfolk were police were called and excavation machinery was used to clear the carriageway.

MORE: Winds up to 75 mph to batter Norfolk

In a tweet Norfolk Police said: "There are numerous trees down across Norfolk - especially back roads. The highways department clearing. Drive with due care, be patient and drive with caution."

