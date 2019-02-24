Search

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

24 February, 2019 - 08:06
Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Archant

A city centre road will be closed for three days next month as major resurfacing work costing £83,000 gets under way.

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18.

The road resurfacing work will take place between Half Moon Way and Old Laundry Court.

The council said a fully signed diversion route will be in place via Dereham Road, Old Palace Road and Heigham Street will be in operation for the duration of the work.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the closure will be maintained from one end at all times.

The work, which will be carried out by the council’s community and environmental services department and its contractors, is expected to take three days to complete, subject to weather conditions.

The council thanked the public in advance for its patience.

