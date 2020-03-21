Search

Advanced search

Time restrictions lifted on bus passes for older and disabled shoppers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 March 2020

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

First bus. Picture: Edward Starr

Edward Starr Photographer

Pensioners and disabled people in Norfolk have had time restrictions lifted on their use of free bus passes to travel around the county due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The decision to allow unrestricted free travel follows a surge in nationwide panic buying and stockpiling with many supermarkets offering shopping hours reserved for the elderly and vulnerable to ensure they can get essential supplies.

The new rules will see no restriction in place, with people able to use passes at any time of day, and will start from Monday, March 23.

Suffolk County Council announced a similar relaxation of its rules on Thursday.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Bus pass restrictions lifted so older shoppers can make early morning shopping times



The move followed a request from Norfolk County Council to bus operators in Norfolk who have agreed to enable older people to use their passes before 9.30am on weekdays.

The goodwill gesture has been agreed to avoid older people catching coronavirus. It will enable them to travel to shops that have introduced special, early opening times, reducing their risk of catching the virus from larger groups.

Martin Wilby, the county council’s cabinet member responsible for public transport, said: “I am delighted Norfolk’s bus operators have made this generous gesture, which supports our wider efforts to protect older people from coronavirus.”

The current rules, which have been waived, prevent concessionary passes being used before 9.30am, so that older people don’t travel during the rush hour.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “We will be doing all we can to support people to get around the county, including lifting the concessionary bus pass time restrictions and working closely with transport providers to ensure the most up to date information is made available.

“I would encourage residents to check the latest updates on our website and the Norfolk Resilience Forum.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

‘Have a thought for others’ - Supermarket manager issues advice to shoppers

A Tesco superstore in Caister. Picture: Google Maps.

Teen US airman glassed in Prince of Wales Road bar

Bar & Beyond, Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus: Two confirmed to have died at Norfolk hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where two patients have died Picture: QEH

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Queues outside supermarkets before 6am after chains take action

Shoppers at Sainsbury's on Pound Lane, Thorpe St. Andrew_19/03/2020. Picture: Lauren De Boise

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Coronavirus patient leaves Norwich hospital before positive test result

The patient left the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Thursday before his positive test results for coronavirus came back. Photo: NNUH

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk rises to 17

A dummy COVID-19 swab is handled inside a sealed sterile tube during a demonstration by lab technicians who are carrying out diagnostic tests for coronavirus. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Watch: Norwich’s Prince of Wales Road empty as clubs and bars told to shut

A quiet night at Prince of Wales road in Norwich after the announcement of pub closures. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fraudster who cheated friend out of £12,500 won’t have to pay most back

Vincent Daly worked as a distributor for Utility Warehouse when he set up an account for friend Sue Weaver. Photo: Facebook/Vincent Daly

Norwich City loan export tests positive for coronavirus

Sean Raggett has tested positive for coronavirus Picture: James Wilson/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24